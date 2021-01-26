PWCS Will Begin Scheduling Vaccinations for Its Non-High Risk Employees

Today, Prince William County Schools will start offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to in-school teachers and employees who do not fall within Tier 1 status or higher-risk occupations.

To organize this phase of the rollout, PWCS will be prioritizing in-person school employees based upon the date upon which they returned to working within their buildings. After all or most in-person teachers and other in-school personnel have been scheduled, PWCS will schedule school employees based upon their assumed return-to-building dates.

Tier 1 employees and those 65-and-older have already been offered the opportunity to have their first doses administered.

Central office staff will not be scheduled within the current grouping.

Prince William County Schools is now serving grades PreK-3 buildings via a hybrid 2-day a week model. Some special education and ELL populations have been learning in person since September.

Additional grades may begin returning to school as earl as Feb. 26. The exact return dates are subject to change dependent upon a new directive by the Superintendent and/or a school board vote.

Tier 1 educators who have been vaccinated last week should have their second doses completed before Feb. 26. The school board may decide to delay school return dates until all employees have had the opportunity to receive their second doses.

Prince William County Schools has provided updated information on its vaccination efforts on its website, as well as a Q&A section.

Updated January 26, 2021 – Prince William County Schools

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has been working to secure vaccinations for School Division staff through the Prince William Health District, INOVA, and Novant UVA Health System. PWCS has no control over the number of vaccinations available.