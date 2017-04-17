U.S. Marshals Arrest Suspect in Gainesville Stabbing

The man police have been searching for since he stabbed a man at a gas station at 7600 Somerset Crossing in Gainesville on March 22, has been taken into custody, Thursday.

According to Prince William Police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus, members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force located and arrested James Bucky McCloud in Fredericksburg, Virginia on April 13.

James Bucky McCloud, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with malicious wounding.

McCloud’s court date his pending. His bond is yet unknown.

No photos of the accused are available for publication.

Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released]

March 31, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect involved in stabbing that occurred in the 7600 block of Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville on March 22. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of this suspect, identified as James Bucky McCloud. Attempts to locate McCloud have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation [Previously Released]

March 22 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that may have occurred in the 7600 block of Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville (20155) sometime earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man of Rapidan, was involved in a verbal altercation with a possible acquaintance in the parking lot of a gas station. During the encounter, the victim was stabbed in the lower body. The parties separated and the victim responded to a hospital in Culpepper for treatment. The victim was eventually flown to another hospital with life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

